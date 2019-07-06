Ecco le foto del battesimo di Archie, il figlio di Harry e Meghan

Si è tenuto in cerimonia privata, come previsto ed annunciato, il battesimo del piccolo Archie, il figlio del principe Harry e di Meghan Markle, alla Cappella del Castello di Windsor. Non ha partecipato la regina Elisabetta, ufficialmente per “impegni precedenti”.
Per i quotidiani inglesi la Regina si trova a Sandringham con il principe Filippo, ma la sua assenza è stata notata, segno di rapporti non idilliaci con la coppia. Non sono stati resi noti i nomi dei padrini e delle madrine di Archie, come riferito da un comunicato ufficiale di Buckingham Palace.
La coppia ha tenuto la cerimonia privata senza stampa e cronisti, ma come promesso ha messo le foto sul loro account Instagram, dove i fan hanno potuto vedere i migliori scatti del battesimo, effettuati dal fotografo di moda Chris Allerton. Archie vestiva una replica della veste battesimale, creata nel 1841 per la figlia della regina Vittoria. La copia era stata commissionata proprio dalla Regina nel 2004 per preservare l’originale.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal