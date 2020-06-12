type here...
Giochi PS5, ecco tutti i titoli annunciati da Sony

Presentati molti giochi per PS5 all'evento Sony

By Andrea Palci

PS5, ecco il design ufficiale presentato da Sony: due versioni

Sony ha presentato a sorpresa il design della nuova PS5, durante l'evento organizzato ieri sera per la...
Giochi PS5, ecco tutti i titoli annunciati da Sony

Nella serata di ieri è andata in onda la presentazione di alcune dei titoli in via di...
Family Act, approvato nel consiglio dei ministri

Il Family Act è stato approvato nell'ultimo Consiglio dei ministri, la misura voluta ed ideata dalla ministra...
Andrea Palci
Laureato in Economia, esperto di politica, economia, sondaggi elettorali ed altri argomenti economici legati alla politica nazionale ed internazionale. Nato a Roma con interesse anche per scienza e spettacoli. -- via Nomentana 21 00161, Roma -- tel 393 4439344

Nella serata di ieri è andata in onda la presentazione di alcune dei titoli in via di sviluppo per PlayStation 5, tramite l’evento organizzato da Sony e denominato “The Future of Gaming”.

I giochi per PS5 annunciati

Giochi realizzati dagli studios Sony

  • Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio)
  • Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games/Japan Studio)
  • Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games/XDEV)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)
  • Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)
  • Returnal (Housemarque/XDEV)
  • Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital/XDEV)

Giochi realizzati da altre aziende

  • Bugsnax (Young Horses)
  • DEATHLOOP (Bethesda)
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo (Bethesda)
  • Godfall (Gearbox Publishing / Counterplay Games)
  • Goodbye Volcano High (KO-OP)
  • Grand Theft Auto V e Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)
  • HITMAN 3 (IO Interactive)
  • JETT : The Far Shore (Superbrothers)
  • Kena: Bridge of the Spirits (Ember Lab)
  • Little Devil Inside (Neostream Interactive)
  • NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual Concepts)
  • Oddworld Soulstorm (Oddworld Inhabitants™)
  • Pragmata (Capcom)
  • Project Athia (Square Enix/Luminous Productions)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
  • Solar Ash (Annapurna Interactive / Heart Machine)
  • Stray (Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio)
  • Tribes of Midgard (Gearbox Publishing / Norsfell)
  • The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive / Giant Squid)

Presente il remake di Demon’s Souls, oltre al nuovo capitolo di Horizon, denominato “Forbidden West”. Inoltre anche il nuovo gioco con protagonista Spider-Man, oltre a Gran Turismo 7.

I fan sono rimasti soddisfatti anche di Deathloop, considerato molto simile a BioShock, anche per la presenza della stessa casa di sviluppo. Annunciato anche Hitman 3, oltre a NBA 2K21, che farebbe intendere una vendita imminente della PlayStation 5.

