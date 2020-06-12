Giochi PS5, ecco tutti i titoli annunciati da Sony

Nella serata di ieri è andata in onda la presentazione di alcune dei titoli in via di sviluppo per PlayStation 5, tramite l’evento organizzato da Sony e denominato “The Future of Gaming”.

I giochi per PS5 annunciati

Giochi realizzati dagli studios Sony

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio)

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games/Japan Studio)

Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games/XDEV)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Returnal (Housemarque/XDEV)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital/XDEV)

Giochi realizzati da altre aziende

Bugsnax (Young Horses)

DEATHLOOP (Bethesda)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Bethesda)

Godfall (Gearbox Publishing / Counterplay Games)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO-OP)

Grand Theft Auto V e Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)

HITMAN 3 (IO Interactive)

JETT : The Far Shore (Superbrothers)

Kena: Bridge of the Spirits (Ember Lab)

Little Devil Inside (Neostream Interactive)

NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual Concepts)

Oddworld Soulstorm (Oddworld Inhabitants™)

Pragmata (Capcom)

Project Athia (Square Enix/Luminous Productions)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Solar Ash (Annapurna Interactive / Heart Machine)

Stray (Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio)

Tribes of Midgard (Gearbox Publishing / Norsfell)

The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive / Giant Squid)

Presente il remake di Demon’s Souls, oltre al nuovo capitolo di Horizon, denominato “Forbidden West”. Inoltre anche il nuovo gioco con protagonista Spider-Man, oltre a Gran Turismo 7.

I fan sono rimasti soddisfatti anche di Deathloop, considerato molto simile a BioShock, anche per la presenza della stessa casa di sviluppo. Annunciato anche Hitman 3, oltre a NBA 2K21, che farebbe intendere una vendita imminente della PlayStation 5.