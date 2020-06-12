Giochi PS5, ecco tutti i titoli annunciati da Sony

Nella serata di ieri è andata in onda la presentazione di alcune dei titoli in via di sviluppo per PlayStation 5, tramite l’evento organizzato da Sony e denominato “The Future of Gaming”.
I giochi per PS5 annunciati
Giochi realizzati dagli studios Sony
- Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio)
- Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games/Japan Studio)
- Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games/XDEV)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)
- Returnal (Housemarque/XDEV)
- Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital/XDEV)
Giochi realizzati da altre aziende
- Bugsnax (Young Horses)
- DEATHLOOP (Bethesda)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (Bethesda)
- Godfall (Gearbox Publishing / Counterplay Games)
- Goodbye Volcano High (KO-OP)
- Grand Theft Auto V e Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)
- HITMAN 3 (IO Interactive)
- JETT : The Far Shore (Superbrothers)
- Kena: Bridge of the Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Little Devil Inside (Neostream Interactive)
- NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual Concepts)
- Oddworld Soulstorm (Oddworld Inhabitants™)
- Pragmata (Capcom)
- Project Athia (Square Enix/Luminous Productions)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Solar Ash (Annapurna Interactive / Heart Machine)
- Stray (Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio)
- Tribes of Midgard (Gearbox Publishing / Norsfell)
- The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive / Giant Squid)
Presente il remake di Demon’s Souls, oltre al nuovo capitolo di Horizon, denominato “Forbidden West”. Inoltre anche il nuovo gioco con protagonista Spider-Man, oltre a Gran Turismo 7.
I fan sono rimasti soddisfatti anche di Deathloop, considerato molto simile a BioShock, anche per la presenza della stessa casa di sviluppo. Annunciato anche Hitman 3, oltre a NBA 2K21, che farebbe intendere una vendita imminente della PlayStation 5.