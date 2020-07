Ue, stima negativa per il Pil italiano: -11,2% nel 2020

EU Commission has slashed its forecast for EU economy this year to a 8.3% from May estimate of 7.4%. In order of severity (%):

🇮🇹 -11.2

🇪🇸 -10.9

🇭🇷-10.8

🇫🇷-10.6

🇵🇹 -9.8

🇬🇷-9.0

🇸🇰-9.0

🇧🇪-8.8

🇮🇪-8.5

🇨🇿-7.8

🇪🇪 -7.7

🇨🇾-7.7

🇧🇬 -7.1

🇱🇹-7.1

🇦🇹-7.1

🇱🇻-7.0

🇸🇮-7.0

🇭🇺-7.0

🇳🇱-6.8

🇩🇪-6.3